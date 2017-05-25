1:57am Thu 25 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

New date for Swedish soccer match targeted for fixing

STOCKHOLM (AP) " A top-tier league game in Sweden postponed last week due to match-fixing attempts will be played in August.

The Swedish soccer federation says Goteborg will host AIK on Aug. 10.

The scheduled game last Thursday was called off and police opened an investigation.

The federation said an AIK player was offered "a substantial amount" to help ensure his team lost.

AIK is fourth in the 16-team league, which runs from April to November. Goteborg is 10th.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 25 May 2017 01:57:10 Processing Time: 337ms