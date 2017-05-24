Harry Kewell appointed coach at 4th-division club Crawley

CRAWLEY, England (AP) " Former Australia international Harry Kewell has been appointed coach of English fourth-division club Crawley Town.

Crawley director of football Selim Gaygusuz says "during his interview, Harry showed us great passion. That's needed to make this team move onwards."

It is the 38-year-old Kewell's first senior coaching position. He left his role in charge of Watford's under-23 team last month.

As a player, Kewell won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 and also played for Leeds. He retired in 2014 after stints with Galatasaray and two teams in Melbourne.

Kewell played 56 times for Australia, scoring 17 goals.

Former Crawley coach Dermot Drummy left the League Two club at the start of May, after the club narrowly avoided relegation.