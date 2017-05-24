England own-goal gives Guinea 1-1 draw at U20 World Cup

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " An own-goal by England defender Fikayo Tomori handed Guinea a 1-1 draw Tuesday at the Under-20 World Cup.

Tomori, who is owned by Chelsea, put the ball in his own net in the 59th minute while attempting a backpass to goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who was standing outside the penalty area and tried to kick the ball clear as it passed him.

Lewis Cook scored for England in the 53rd with a low shot from about 25 yards.

England's players wore black armbands during the Group A match in Jeonju following the attack at a concert in Manchester.

The English have four points from two matches and will next face South Korea on Friday. Guinea, which earned its first point in the tournament, will face Argentina.

In Group B, Venezuela became the first team to advance to the second round by routing Vanuatu 7-0 in Daejeon.

Sixteen of the 24 teams will progress to the knockout stage, the top two teams from each of the six groups and the four best third-place finishers.

The final will take place in Suwon on June 11.