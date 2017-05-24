Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez stuns fans with old man disguise

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Alexis Sanchez's Instagram followers got quite the surprise when they checked out the Arsenal man's social media story today.

The Chilean gave fans a glimpse of the future as he posted a video of himself expertly made up as an old man.

The forward had the acting skills to match as well as he hobbled his way down a corridor whilst waving to his 5.9million followers.

The situation became as little clearer with the next part of the story in which Sanchez can be seen in action on a film set, using the caption 'movie star.'

For now supporters can only speculate as to whether this get up is part of a commercial or perhaps the beginnings of a career change for the 28-year-old.

The Arsenal faithful can only hope their star man isn't on set for too long, with the club facing the biggest game of their season at Wembley on Saturday.

Sanchez will be needed on fine form if Arsene Wenger's men are to beat imperious local rivals Chelsea and finish a poor season on a high note by lifting the FA Cup.

The game may well prove to be former Barcelona man's last game for the Gunners with reports suggesting he is eager to leave in order to play Champions League football next term.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester City are all interested in his signature.

