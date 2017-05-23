Football: Herbert gets gig with Fifa

Former All Whites coach Ricki Herbert has been appointed to Fifa's technical study group for the under 20 World Cup in Korea.

The man who guided New Zealand to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa is no stranger to working roles within the sports governing body.

He was a member of the same group at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, a group led by former French and Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier.

The group studies latest playing trends, and provides insight into tactical and technical developments. The final is on June 11.

Herbert finished with the All Whites in 2013 and after his time at the Wellington Phoenix, founded a football academy in his name, which now has 11 centres around the country.

His latest venture is RH Sports Tours, a specialist travel business catering for sports teams and supporters groups.

Herbert, who played at the World Cup finals in Spain in 1982, did time as national coach of the Maldives and is director of football at St Peters' Cambridge.

- NZ Herald