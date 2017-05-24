5:52am Wed 24 May
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in 'shock' after it emerges wife and two children attended fatal Ariana Grande concert

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Photo / AP
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Photo / AP

The wife and two children of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola attended the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena at which 22 people lost their lives in a sickening suicide bombing.

Cristina Serra, Guardiola's wife, and their two daughters, Valentina and Maria, were among the thousands who had flocked to the city's popular music venue to watch the American singer on Monday night.

It is unclear if they were still at the Manchester Arena when the explosion occurred shortly after 10.30pm in the venue's foyer but it is understood that all three are safe and unhurt. Reports first emerged in Spain and are understood to be accurate. City have declined to comment.

"The thoughts and prayers of our ownership, Board and everyone at Manchester City are with the people of Manchester and all those affected following the horrifying events of last night's Manchester Arena attack," the statement read.



- Daily Telegraph UK

