Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in 'shock' after it emerges wife and two children attended fatal Ariana Grande concert

The wife and two children of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola attended the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena at which 22 people lost their lives in a sickening suicide bombing.

Cristina Serra, Guardiola's wife, and their two daughters, Valentina and Maria, were among the thousands who had flocked to the city's popular music venue to watch the American singer on Monday night.

It is unclear if they were still at the Manchester Arena when the explosion occurred shortly after 10.30pm in the venue's foyer but it is understood that all three are safe and unhurt. Reports first emerged in Spain and are understood to be accurate. City have declined to comment.

"The thoughts and prayers of our ownership, Board and everyone at Manchester City are with the people of Manchester and all those affected following the horrifying events of last night's Manchester Arena attack," the statement read.

It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It's a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 22, 2017

- Daily Telegraph UK