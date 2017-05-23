MILAN (AP) " Looking to regain his place on Japan's national team, Keisuke Honda says he will leave AC Milan when the Serie A season ends next weekend.

After scoring with a free kick in Milan's 3-0 win over Bologna on Sunday, Honda posted on Twitter in Italian: "Dear Milanisti, thank you. Thank you for these 3 1/2 years which were a constant challenge but which permitted me to improve as a man."

Honda adds: "I will leave Milan at the end of this season but I hope to see you again soon, perhaps in a different role than a player. In the meantime I will continue to dedicate myself day after day to reach my goals."

The 30-year-old Honda appeared in only seven Serie A matches this season, with one goal.