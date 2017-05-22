Burnley loses to West Ham, still highest finish in 42 years

BURNLEY, England (AP) " Burnley completed its best top-flight campaign in 42 years on Sunday, although manager Sean Dyche was still disappointed not to finish higher than 16th after losing 2-1 to West Ham in the Premier League finale.

Burnley led through Sam Vokes but Sofiane Feghouli and Andre Ayew responded for the London visitors on Sunday.

"Your instinct as a manager is to search for that winning feeling every week, so that is the only disappointment today," Dyche said. "That will fade quickly into what has been a very good and strong season. It should have been out of sight at halftime. We had three unbelievably good chances and at this level you have to take them."

Burnley was without Michael Keane due to injury, and Dyche could not guarantee the 24-year-old former Manchester United defender would still be at the club next season.

"The one thing we know is we are in a strong position. He has got a year to run on his contract," Dyche said. "If nothing happens that is suitable for us then he will carry on playing. We will wait and see what the summer brings."

West Ham's victory brought a pleasing end to what has been a disappointing campaign after last year's seventh-place finish. The Hammers took time to settle after their move to the Olympic Stadium and injuries then undermined their progress. This victory took Slaven Bilic's side to a final position of 11th.