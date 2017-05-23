Swansea caps strong finish to EPL with 2-1 win v West Brom

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) " Swansea capped a strong finish to the Premier League season by beating West Bromwich Albion 2-1 on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Jordan Ayew and Fernando Llorente saw Swansea come from behind at Liberty Stadium, meaning the Welsh team picked up 29 points from 19 games since Paul Clement took over as manager in early January. At that time, Swansea was in last place.

Clement said Swansea did not need to sell its best players, like Llorente and Gylfi Sigurdsson, in the offseason as the club looks to build on its encouraging second half of the season.

"We want to keep them here," Clement said. "We want to strengthen."

Swansea finished in 15th place in the 20-team league, having only secured its survival with one week to go.

Jonny Evans headed home the opener for West Brom, which finished 10th.