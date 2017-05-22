Monaco confident of keeping coach Jardim long term

MONACO (AP) " Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev is confident that coach Leonardo Jardim will commit to a long-term contract and that most of the club's players will be kept following an inspirational season.

The Portuguese coach is highly rated after Monaco finished eight points ahead of defending champion Paris Saint-Germain to win the French title, scoring 107 goals in the process. Monaco reached the Champions League semifinals, the League Cup final and the semifinals of the French Cup.

The 42-year-old Jardim's contract expires in 2019.

"We will try and extend Leonardo Jardim's contract," Vasilyev said Sunday on soccer show Telefoot. "He never said he wants to leave."

Monaco made the rest of Europe take notice with an intoxicating brand of attacking football that produced 155 goals in all competitions.

Monaco is confident of keeping 18-year-old rising star Kylian Mbappe, who scored 26 goals, and 30-goal top scorer Radamel Falcao.

"(We will) try to keep and extend the contracts of most players," Vasilyev said.

However, Monaco is reportedly likely to sell two of the following three players: attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva and central midfielders Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are reportedly keen on Silva, while Manchester United, City and Juventus are considering a move for Fabinho. Premier League champion Chelsea and PSG are the clubs interested in Bakayoko.

"We will have a competitive team next season. That is a certainty," Vasilyev said. "It will be difficult to repeat such an exceptional season. But we will try and keep the title."