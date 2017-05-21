12:46am Mon 22 May
Gamba Osaka beats Sagan Tosu 3-0 to take J-League lead

TOKYO (AP) " Gamba Osaka beat Sagan Tosu 3-0 Saturday to reclaim first place in the J-League.

Shun Nagasawa scored two goals and Shu Kurata added a third as Gamba improved to 25 points, one ahead of Kashiwa Reysol, which beat Jubilo Iwata 2-0.

Cristiano scored set up Hiroto Nakagawa's header as Kashiwa won its sixth straight game.

Reysol is one point ahead of Urawa Reds, which surrendered top spot after drawing 3-3 with Shimizu S-Pulse despite Shinzo Koroki's second hat trick of the season.

In other matches, Albirex Niigata beat Consadole Sapporo 1-0 to give Wagner Lopes his first win as manager.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima edged Ventforet Kofu 2-1, while Yokohama F Marinos drew 1-1 with Vegalta Sendai.

Cerezo Osaka beat Omiya Ardija 3-0 and Vissel Kobe drew 1-1 with FC Tokyo.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

