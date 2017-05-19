Bayern Munich presents new youth academy

MUNICH (AP) " Bayern Munich is looking to the future after presenting its new 70-million euro ($78 million) youth and women's academy on Wednesday.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness says, "It's been our dream for many years to have our own academy, like many big clubs around the world, a Bayern Munich campus. Now it's almost ready."

Construction started in October on the 30-hectare campus, which will comprise eight football pitches, a multi-purpose sports hall, a youth academy and a clubhouse with office space.

David Alaba is the last Bayern youth player to break through to the senior side and the club is hoping the new academy will help more youngsters follow in the footsteps of Philipp Lahm, Thomas Mueller or Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says the club will need "a bit of patience."