Mazzarri to leave Watford at end of Premier League season

WATFORD, England (AP) " Premier League club Watford will be looking to hire its eighth manager since 2012 after announcing the departure of Walter Mazzarri on Wednesday, one season into his three-year deal.

The Italian coach will step down from his position after Watford's final game of the season, at home against Manchester City on Sunday.

Watford took the decision following a meeting with Mazzarri to discuss "the club's future goals and aspirations," chairman Scott Duxbury said.

Watford has lost its last five games to drop to 16th place in the 20-team league, but is safe from relegation and will be spending a third straight season in the lucrative Premier League.

Mazzarri, a former Inter Milan and Napoli coach, has come under increasing pressure because of recent results and following reports of an unsettled dressing room.

Slavisa Jokanovic left Watford after guiding the team back into the Premier League for the 2015-16 season. Successor Quique Sanchez Flores led Watford to the FA Cup semifinals and a 13th-place finish in the Premier League but was fired.

Hull manager Marco Silva, whose team has just been relegated from the Premier League, has been linked with a move to Watford in recent days.