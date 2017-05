Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A football player has cost his side a goal without even being on the field.

Sporting CP's reserve team player Budag Nasirov was warming up behind the byline when he touched the ball with his hand, stopping it from going out of play.

Despite the fact he wasn't officially on the field, the referee handed Nasirov and yellow card and pointed to the spot.

Opponent's Academica then converted the penalty to make it 1-1.

- NZ Herald