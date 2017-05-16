Amazing Ajax fans shower busker with money in street singalong

By Mark Molloy of the Telegraph

Ajax fans warmed up for their Europa League semi-final tie by singing along with a delighted busker on the streets of Lyon.

The Dutch fans were in good voice as they showered the bearded musician with money as he strummed on a guitar.

They sang a rendition of Bob Marley's famous hit Three Little Birds as they merrily drank beer and danced outside a bar in the French city.

Twitter user @SpiggyTope explained: "Started with a few of them giving up their change and the whole entourage romped up to support! Amazing set of fans."

"Absolutely brilliant, very nice thing to do ... well done to Ajax fans," wrote West Ham fan Dave Lewis on Twtter.

"Faith in humanity restored," wrote another user. "Shame it's the exception NOT the norm these days."

The Amsterdam club survived a spirited fight-back from the Ligue 1 side to progress to the final of the European competition 5-4 on aggregate.

Ajax will face Manchester United in the Europa League final, with Jose Mourinho's side needing to lift the trophy to make it into the Champions League next season.

United defeated Spanish side Celta Vigo 2-1 on aggregate, surviving a late semi-final second leg scare at Old Trafford, to make it to the final in Stockholm, Sweden.

- Daily Telegraph UK