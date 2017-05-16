AEK beats PAOK 1-0, takes lead in playoffs

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " AEK Athens beat host PAOK 1-0 to take the lead in the Greek league playoffs on Sunday.

Didac Vila scored the winner in the 10th minute with a shot from inside the area off a defense-splitting assist from Petros Mantalos.

PAOK tried but could not break down AEK's defense in a rough game where 10 players were cautioned.

Earlier, Panathinaikos drew 1-1 at Panionios despite playing from the 12th minute with 10 players, as Zeca was dismissed for a last-man foul.

Marcus Berg scored for Panathinaikos in the 38th and Giorgos Massouras equalized in the 56th.

AEK leads the standings with 3 points, one more than PAOK and Panathinaikos. Panionios is last with just one point.

The playoffs winner will join Greek title-holder Olympiakos in Champions League qualifiers.