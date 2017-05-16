1:34am Tue 16 May
Spurs beat Man United to finish as Premier League runners-up

LONDON (AP) " Tottenham fans flooded onto the field after a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the final game at White Hart Lane secured second place in the Premier League and the team's highest finish in 54 years.

The final goal at the 118-year stadium came from Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney but Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane had already scored to ensure it was a joyful send-off by the hosts.

After a season at Wembley, the north London club is due back at White Hart Lane for the start of the 2018-19 season.

For United, the loss left Jose Mourinho's side relying on winning the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League.

