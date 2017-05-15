Zabaleta to leave Manchester City after 9 years

MANCHESTER, England (AP) " Pablo Zabaleta will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after nine years at the English Premier League club.

City said on Saturday that the Argentina international, who is out of contract this summer, informed the club of his intention to leave.

Zabaleta has made 332 appearances for City since joining from Espanyol in 2008, and has become a fans' favorite.

City said it hasn't made a decision on other players whose contracts are due to expire.