APOEL Nicosia wins 5th straight Cyprus championship

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) " APOEL Nicosia clinched a record-tying fifth consecutive Cyprus championship and the club's 26th overall by beating crosstown rival Omonia 3-1 on Saturday.

APOEL dominated but fell behind early following a Matt Derbyshire header that capped a swift counterattack.

Then followed goals by Stathis Alonefthis, Pieros Soteriou from the penalty spot, and Vander Vieira for APOEL to win the title with a round to spare.

It was Danish coach Thomas Christiansen's first title with APOEL.

The club has the most Cyprus titles, six more than Omonia.

