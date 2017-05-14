8:41am Mon 15 May
Dortmund's Julian Weigl breaks ankle, out 3-4 months

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) " Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl will miss the rest of the season and Germany's Confederation Cup campaign after breaking an ankle in the 1-1 draw at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Dortmund says the 21-year-old Weigl will be out for three to four months.

Weigl landed awkwardly in a challenge with Philipp Max in the 20th minute. He received on-field treatment before he was carried off and taken to hospital.

He will miss Dortmund's final league game against Werder Bremen, the German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt, and Germany's Confederations Cup campaign in Russia.

He has been a regular for Dortmund in two seasons since joining from second-division 1860 Munich in 2015.

