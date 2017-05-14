Swansea closes in on EPL survival with 2-0 win at Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, England (AP) " Swansea moved a step closer to securing its English Premier League status by outclassing already relegated Sunderland in a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton scored first-half goals at the Stadium of Light as Swansea moved four points above third-to-last Hull, whose game in hand is at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Hull will join Sunderland and Middlesbrough in being relegated if it loses at Palace, which is now tied on 38 points with Swansea.

Swansea's players paid for the tickets of the 3,000 away fans for the match, and the traveling contingent saw their team notch a third win in four games " a run that Hull hasn't been able to match.

"It's a huge result for us," Swansea manager Paul Clement said. "We've got ourselves into a strong position, but the season is not over and we don't think it is done.

"We'll be looking at the Crystal Palace and Hull game with a lot of interest."

Llorente headed in Gylfi Sigurdsson's ninth-minute free kick for his 14th goal of the season to give Swansea the lead, which was doubled in first-half injury time when Naughton overlapped from right back and smashed in a shot that arrowed into the top corner for his first goal since March 2011.

"A lot of those go in our car park at the training ground," Clement said. "That goal was a great moment."

Swansea plays West Bromwich Albion at home in its final game.

It was another dismal day for last-placed Sunderland, which saw two players " Jason Denayer and Victor Anichebe " go off injured in the first half.