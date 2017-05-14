1:45pm Sun 14 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Torres scores MLS-leading 8th goal in Dynamo's 2-1 victory

HOUSTON (AP) " Erick Torres scored his MLS-leading eighth goal of the season on a penalty kick to help the Houston Dynamo beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 in Major League Soccer on Friday night.

Houston (6-3-1) moved into first place in the Western Conference with its sixth victory at home. Vancouver (4-5-1) had its two-game road winning streak snapped.

Alberth Elis opened the scoring in the 15th minute with his fifth goal. Fellow Honduran Romell Quioto chased down a loose ball at the edge of the area and chipped it across goal to find Elis' head at the far post.

Torres made it 2-0 in the 68th on the penalty kick after Mauro Manotas was knocked down in the penalty area. Torres entered in the 31st minute after Elis left with a leg injury.

Brek Shea headed in Christian Bolanos' free kick in the 85th for Vancouver.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 14 May 2017 13:50:13 Processing Time: 40ms