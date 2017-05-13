2:33pm Sun 14 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Chelsea's Premier League title triumph in numbers

LONDON (AP) " Chelsea's Premier League title win by numbers:

0 " red cards for Chelsea players in the league this season.

2 " players to have appeared in every Chelsea league game: Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta.

3-4-3 " formation Antonio Conte switched with Chelsea trailing 3-0 at Arsenal in September, sparking a turnaround in fortunes.

4 " Conte has now won the league title in his last four seasons as a club manager, having lifted the Serie A trophy three years running with Juventus before leaving to manage Italy.

5 " losses, the third-best record " behind Tottenham and Manchester United.

6 " midfielder Cesc Fabregas now has an unmatched six seasons with at least 10 Premier League assists.

13 " club-record winning run that took Chelsea from eighth in the standings at the end of September to top spot and looking unassailable.

16 " clean sheets for Chelsea, behind only Tottenham with 17.

20 " Diego Costa's goal tally, making him the Premier League's third-highest scorer.

28 " games won so far, which is more than any team in the league.

76 " the club's goals total is the highest in the league.

114 " tackles by N'Golo Kante, the second highest in the Premier League behind Everton's Idrissa Gueye on 134.

376 " minutes played by club captain John Terry in the league campaign.

2,341 " Azpilicueta has made more passes than any other Premier League player.

___

Source: Press Association

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 14 May 2017 14:33:55 Processing Time: 489ms