Barkley scores as Everton beats Watford 1-0 in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) " Ross Barkley gave Everton one more reason to try and keep him as the attacking midfielder scored in a 1-0 win against Watford in the English Premier League on Friday.

Given far too much space to receive Tom Davies' pass, the England midfielder advanced before hitting a low, dipping shot in the 56th minute. Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes may have reached the ball had he not taken a step to his left as it was struck.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday that Barkley must sign a new deal by the final day of the season or he will be sold.

The Dutch coach, who is in his first season at Everton, has been outspoken all season about Barkley, urging him to make more of his talents.

Barkley, who has one more year left on his contract, eventually departed to a standing ovation with 10 minutes to go.

Everton stayed seventh " 16 points above eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion " while Watford in the 15th spot still needs a point for mathematical safety.