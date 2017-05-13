Tottenham's Son Heung-min is Premier League player of month

LONDON (AP) " Son Heung-min has won the Premier League's player of the month award, becoming the only two-time recipient so far this season.

The South Korea attacking midfielder netted five goals in six league games in April to keep second-place Tottenham on target for its highest finish in 54 years.

Son was the first player from Asia to collect the league's monthly accolade when he won the September vote of experts, captains and fans.

Tottenham has three games remaining this season. Sunday's game against Manchester United is the London club's last at White Hart Lane.

Son has scored 20 goals this season. If he scores another he will become the highest-scoring South Korean in a single European season, overtaking Cha Bum-kun's haul at German club Bayer Leverkusen in 1985-86.