Barcelona to have women's team in United States

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) " Barcelona says it plans to start a women's soccer team in the United States.

Barcelona says its board has approved a "development plan" to have a women's team in the National Women's Soccer League.

Barcelona says it wants to field the team in 2018.

The NWSL is currently composed of 10 teams. Barcelona says it will be the first European club to join the league.

Barcelona has a women's team in Spain. It is currently fighting for the league title with the season about to conclude.