Galaxy defender Robbie Rogers out for season

LOS ANGELES (AP) " LA Galaxy defender Robbie Rogers won't be playing this season.

The 10-year Major League Soccer veteran had surgery in December to treat nerve damage in his left foot and had not played this year.

The Galaxy announced Thursday that he won't return this season.

The 29-year-old Rogers started in 19 games last season, in addition to the Galaxy's playoff matches.

Overall, Rogers has played in 184 career MLS matches, including 78 with the Galaxy. He's been on two MLS Cup championship teams, with the Columbus Crew in 2008 and the Galaxy in 2014.

Rogers has been with the Galaxy since May 2013.