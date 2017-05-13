Valencia hires coach Marcelino on 2-year contract

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) " Valencia has hired Marcelino on a two-year contract to coach the six-time Spanish champion.

The club says in a statement Marcelino will be officially presented after the season finishes.

The 51-year-old coach left Villarreal on the eve of the current season in August after four successful years there.

Valencia has under-achieved and was in a relegation fight when former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli left in December.

Interim coach Salvador "Voro" Gonzalez has lifted the team to 13th in La Liga in his second temporary stint this season.