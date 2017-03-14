Derby brings in former player Rowett to replace McClaren

DERBY, England (AP) " English club Derby has moved swiftly to replace fired manager Steve McClaren, bringing in former player Gary Rowett as its fifth coach in 13 months.

Rowett was hired Tuesday, two days after McClaren departed for the second time with Derby in 10th place in the second-tier League Championship and unlikely to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Rowett was fired by second-tier club Birmingham in December. He played for Derby from 1995-98.