Jose Mourinho: Judas is still number one

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has responded to Chelsea fans calling him 'Judas' in his side's FA Cup quarter-final defeat in typical Mourinho fashion. By enjoying it.

A section of supporters chanted "F*** off Mourinho", "You're not special any more" and "Judas" during Chelsea's 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

In the press conference after the defeat Mourinho hit back.

"They can call me what they want. Until the moment they have a manager that wins four Premier Leagues for them, I'm the number one," said Mourinho who was fired by Chelsea last season.

In his two stints as Chelsea manager (2004-2007 and 2013-2015), Mourinho coached Chelsea to four league titles, a FA Cup title and three League Cup titles.

"When they have somebody that wins four Premier Leagues for them, I become number two. Until then Judas is number one."

