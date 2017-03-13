Football: Winston Reid in line for hefty wage increase at West Ham

All Whites captain Winston Reid may jump to the top of the list of New Zealand's richest athletes following reports the West Ham defender is set for a contract upgrade that will see him earn a weekly wage of $123,000.

The Mirror today reported that Reid's new deal would put his salary on level-pegging with new signing and fellow centre-back Jose Fonte.

The 28-year-old penned a six-year contract in 2015 but is in line for an upgrade after turning in a number of impressive performances while playing 25 of West Ham's 28 Premier League games this season.

Reid's potential windfall could see him climb to the top of the tree of New Zealand's highest paid sports stars, albeit temporarily.

New Zealand NBA star Steven Adams will move to the top of the sporting rich list when his mammoth $140 million four-year deal with Oklahoma City Thunder begins at the start of the new season in October.

The 23-year-old is currently on $4.3 million in the last year of his four-year rookie contract, but will move up to enjoying a weekly pay cheque of around $673,000.

Last week, Rhett Ellison, the son of Kiwi three-time Super Bowl champion Riki Ellison, also rocketed into the top tier of big earners after signing a $26 million contract with the New York Giants.

The 28-year-old fullback and tight end is guaranteed $11.5 million from the four-year deal regardless of whether the Giants decide to cut him before the end of his contract term.

Kiwi sailor Sir Russell Coutts remains another near the top of New Zealand's best paid sports figures, with estimated annual earnings of around $13 million.

IndyCar race driver Scott Dixon is not far behind with an $11 million annual wage, while golfing pair Lydia Ko ($8 million) and Danny Lee ($6.3 million), and former All Blacks five-eighth Dan Carter ($4.2 million) are also among the country's highest paid sports stars.

Retired All Blacks captain Richie McCaw ($2.5 million), champion jockey James McDonald ($2 million) and cross-code star Sonny Bill Williams ($1.5 million) are also among the top earners.

Meanwhile, Reid will be a leading player for the All Whites in their World Cup qualifiers against Fiji later this month, with an away clash on March 25 to be followed by a second match at Wellington's Westpac Stadium on March 28.

- NZ Herald