Football: Derby County dispatch Steve McClaren ... again

Steve McClaren of Derby County shows his disappointment against Cardiff City. Photo/Getty Images
Former England manager Steve McClaren has been sacked by English Championship club Derby for the second time in less than two years.

The 55-year-old returned to Derby last October, following his May 2015 dismissal, but a wretched run of results has ended his second spell.

"Derby County has parted company with manager Steve McClaren with immediate effect," the club said, in a statement.

McClaren's five months in charge ended in the wake of Friday's 3-0 loss at automatic promotion-chasing Brighton.

Chairman Mel Morris said "the heartbeat, commitment, focus and passion has been lacking something fundamental".

The Rams have won once in nine league matches, since the turn of the year - against Barnsley on March 4 - and are 10 points adrift of a play-off place, with nine games remaining.

"Steve is a great coach, we have very talented players and first class facilities, but the heartbeat, commitment, focus and passion has been lacking something fundamental," said Morris.

"The Brighton game on Friday night was so far from what we expect to see from those wearing a Derby County shirt."

The club statement pointed to the miserable run of form.

"Since the turn of the year, we have experienced a significant, unexpected and persistent decline in results, team unity and morale," it added. "Our form over the last 10 games would place us above the relegation group by goal difference alone.

"The club expects to make an announcement in relation to Steve's successor in the next few days."

Morris insisted Derby would prioritise "getting things right" in appointing the next boss.

Bookmakers made former Birmingham manager Gary Rowett, who played for Derby, an early favourite for the job.

Paul Clement, who is now at Swansea, and former Leicester boss Nigel Pearson had brief spells in charge between McClaren's appointments.

"We need a manager who shares our values, and who is prepared to develop the team, staff and processes that will set us on course for a sustainable place in the Premier League," added Morris.

"Derby, who next face rivals Nottingham Forest on Saturday, also announced the departures of assistant manager Chris Powell and technical director Chris Evans.

