Kazuyoshi Miura breaks own record as J-League oldest scorer

TOKYO (AP) " Kazuyoshi Miura scored his first goal of the season on Sunday to break his own record as the J-League's oldest scorer at the age of 50.

Miura, who plays for second division side Yokohama FC, scored the only goal in the 40th minute of his team's 1-0 win over Thespa Kusatsu.

Last Sunday, Miura, who turned 50 on Feb. 26, played in a match at the age of 50 years and 7 days to beat former England international Stanley Matthews' longevity record.

Matthews set the previous record when he played for Stoke City against Fulham at the age of 50 years and 5 days in 1965.

The record for the oldest goal scorer in the J-League's top division belongs to Brazilian Zico who scored at the age of 41 years, 3 months, 12 days for Kashima Antlers.

