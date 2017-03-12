Football: Arsenal coast into FA Cup semifinals

When Arsene Wenger named a full-strength lineup to face Lincoln City, any hopes the fifth-tier side had of competing with Arsenal should have been extinguished.

But the first non-league side to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals for 103 years defied the odds again, making its more illustrious opponent toil for 45 minutes before Theo Walcott scored.

After conceding five against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Arsenal managed to score five itself - albeit against an English minnow - to avoid further embarrassment for Wenger on another day of fan protests against the manager.

With a 5-0 victory, Arsenal booked a trip to Wembley Stadium to give Wenger a chance of silverware in what could be his last season in charge.

Manchester City also reached the cup semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough secured by David Silva and Sergio Aguero.

The remaining quarterfinals see Tottenham host third-tier side Millwall tomorrow, and Chelsea host Manchester United the following night.

Lincoln had already beaten Premier League opposition in Burnley along with two second-tier sides to earn its day out at one of Europe's biggest clubs in front of 60,000 fans.

Lincoln almost took the lead early as right back Nathan Arnold cut inside Laurent Koscielny and sent a left-footed effort toward the top corner that required Petr Cech to produce a fine save.

It required a stroke of luck for Arsenal to finally break down its opponent, as Walcott's side-footed effort deflected off a defender out of the reach of impressive goalkeeper Paul Farman.

With Walcott's goal having settled the nerves in the second half, Arsenal relaxed and Hector Bellerin set up Olivier Giroud for the second after the restart. Kieran Gibbs's cross was then deflected into his own net by Lincoln captain Luke Waterfall to extend Arsenal's lead.

Alexis Sanchez added a fourth with a curling effort from outside the box before setting up Ramsey to add the fifth just three minutes later.

Unperturbed, Lincoln's fans continued to sing in support of their team as a cup run that began in October in the fourth qualifying round came to an end.

