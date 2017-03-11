2:05am Sun 12 March
Sydney FC still on cusp of clinching 1st place in A-League

SYDNEY (AP) " Sydney FC will have to wait another few weeks before clinching first place in Australia's A-League.

Sydney did its part on Friday when Filip Holosko scored his seventh goal of the season in Sydney's 1-0 win over Central Coast. That extended Sydney's lead to 14 points with four rounds remaining.

But the second-placed Melbourne Victory beat Perth Glory 4-1 Saturday to again reduce the deficit to 11 points " 56 points to 45 " and remain with a mathematical chance of catching Sydney with four rounds to go before the playoffs.

There were only two matches on the weekend due to a split round in the schedule, and Sydney and the Victory have next weekend off.

