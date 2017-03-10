Madrid police probe suspicious package at Bernabeu stadium

MADRID (AP) " Madrid police were called in to investigate a suspicious package sent to Real Madrid's president at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Friday.

Authorities said a package addressed to president Florentino Perez raised suspicion after club employees noticed white powder coming out of it.

Officials in hazmat suits spent hours at the stadium but initially dismissed any real threat.

Further tests of the white powder will be conducted.

Spanish media said the package was sent from Italy.

Madrid played Italian club Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League. It advanced 6-2 on aggregate after a 3-1 win in Naples on Tuesday.