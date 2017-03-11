All Whites teenager Dane Ingham explains why he opted to represent New Zealand

Brisbane Roar teenager Dane Ingham was born in NSW and lives in Queensland, so he thought long and hard about pledging his international allegiance to New Zealand.

Ingham, who is only on a Roar youth team contract, is the bolter in the 23-man senior All Whites squad for a two-leg World Cup qualifying tie against Fiji on March 25 and 28.

Making the moment all the more special for 17-year-old Ingham was that his older brother Jai, a former Roar attacker now at Melbourne Victory, was also named in the Kiwi squad for the first time.

The pair qualify to play for New Zealand through their mother Virginia, who was born in Dunedin before moving to Australia when she was 16.

Dane Ingham admitted it was a "big decision" to choose New Zealand over Australia, particularly after having been invited to a Young Socceroos camp last month in Canberra.

"When I was asked to play for New Zealand it was a pretty weird feeling," the former Cavendish Road High School student said.

"I was born in Australia and grew up here, but I sat down with Jai and my parents, and as a family we decided to opt for New Zealand.

"Growing up, I supported both teams and I'm attached to both countries. If I ever have the chance to play against the green and gold, it's going to be interesting, but I'm really happy with the decision I've made."

The Ballina product, who has been transformed from a right winger to a right fullback during his time at the Roar, has made only five first-team appearances for Brisbane, including three in the AFC Champions League.

He is not in the squad for the Brisbane's Champions League clash against Kashima Antlers in Japan on Tuesday night, and will instead play for Roar Youth in the NPL Queensland competition tonight against Moreton Bay United.

Ingham has done enough to impress All Whites coach Anthony Hudson.

"Recently when Dane made his debut for the Roar, for me 20 -30 minutes into the game, I was sold. I had seen enough," Hudson told the New Zealand Football website. "He is a really good player."

Ingham was delighted to have received any top-flight opportunities with Brisbane, and believed his game, particularly the defensive aspect, was developing under the tutelage of the club's first-choice right back Jack Hingert and former Socceroos defender Jade North.

"Jack's a good person and he's really helped me with my game, and Jade has taught me a lot about defending," he said.

