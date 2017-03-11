8:55am Sat 11 March
Norwich fires manager with instant EPL return unlikely

NORWICH, England (AP) " Norwich has fired manager Alex Neil because the club is struggling to secure an immediate return to the English Premier League.

Norwich said on Friday that Neil's departure after two years in charge was in the best interests of the club so a new manager can "be in place through a crucial summer transfer window and into next season."

Norwich was relegated from the Premier League last season and is in eighth place in the second-tier League Championship, nine points off the playoff places. The Canaries have failed to win their last five matches.

