Han Kwang-Song becomes Cagliari's 1st Asian player

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) " Han Kwang-Song could become the first North Korean to play in Serie A after signing for Cagliari.

Han, who is also Cagliari's first Asian player, has been signed to the youth squad after a successful trial. He's also available for first-team matches.

Cagliari says the 18-year-old Han is "an ambidextrous forward of great foundations; dribbling, eye for goal, and vision are his main characteristics."

Fiorentina signed a teenage football prodigy from North Korea last year but Choe Song-Hyok lasted just four months in Italy before being released from his contract amid suspicions 70 percent of his salary was going directly back to the government in Pyongyang.

The matter was even discussed in the Italian Parliament.

