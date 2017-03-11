5:23am Sat 11 March
NYC lends midfielder Mix Diskerud to Goteborg

NEW YORK (AP) " American midfielder Mix Diskerud has been lent from New York City FC to Sweden's Goteborg through Aug. 27.

The Major League Soccer team made the announcement Friday, eight days after saying it was buying out the remainder of Diskerud's contract.

The 26-year-old Diskerud transferred to NYC from Norway's Rosenborg and scored the MLS team's first league goal in 2015. He appeared in just 12 MLS games last year. Diskerud has six goals in 38 international appearances.

