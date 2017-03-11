Fiorentina unveils plans for new 40,000-seat stadium

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) " Fiorentina has unveiled plans for a new stadium, which it hopes to be playing in by 2021.

The new stadium will seat 40,000 people, with the closest fans being only seven meters from the field.

The 420 million euro ($447 million) project will be built in a northwestern suburb of Florence and also includes a shopping center, a hotel and new transport links.

Fiorentina owner Andrea Della Valle says it is "an important project for Florence and for all of Italy."

He also dubbed it the "Purple Renaissance." Purple is the color of Fiorentina, which is nicknamed the Viola.

The first brick is expected to be laid in 2019, with construction taking two years.

The club is still looking for financial investors for the project.