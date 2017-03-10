1:29am Sat 11 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Ivan Rakitic extends contract with Barcelona through 2021

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) " Barcelona says Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic has agreed to renew his contract through 2021.

The defending Spanish champions say Rakitic's buyout clause will be 125 million euros ($132 million).

The 29-year-old Rakitic has scored 23 goals, including the opening goal of its 2015 Champions League final victory, in 145 appearances for Barcelona.

He agreed to the new deal after helping Barcelona mount a 6-1 comeback over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, overturning a 4-0 first-leg loss in the Champions League.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 11 Mar 2017 02:24:21 Processing Time: 21ms