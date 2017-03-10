Arsenal offers no certainty on Wenger's future as manager

LONDON (AP) " Arsenal has issued a rare statement on Arsene Wenger's future that gives no indication whether he will still be manager next season.

Supporters protested against Wenger as Arsenal was eliminated from the Champions League by Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

On Arsenal's website, chairman Chips Keswick says "we respect that fans are entitled to their different individual opinions but we will always run this great football club with its best long-term interests at heart."

Wenger, who last won the Premier League 13 years ago, has yet to say whether he wants to prolong a reign that started in 1996.

Keswick says "Arsene has a contract until the end of the season. Any decisions will be made by us mutually and communicated at the right time in the right way."