11:05pm Thu 9 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

FIFA World Rankings List for March

ZURICH (AP) " FIFA rankings published Thursday (last month's rankings in parentheses):

1. Argentina (1)

2. Brazil (2)

3. Germany (3)

4. Chile (4)

5. Belgium (5)

6. France (6)

7. Colombia (7)

8. Portugal (8)

9. Uruguay (9)

10. Spain (10)

11. Switzerland (11)

12. Poland (14)

(tie) Wales (12)

14. England (13)

15. Italy (15)

16. Croatia (16)

17. Mexico (17)

18. Peru (18)

19. Costa Rica (19)

20. Egypt (23)

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 10 Mar 2017 00:20:03 Processing Time: 33ms