10:23am Thu 9 March
Football: PSG halt Barcelona's comeback

Barcelona's Neymar celebrates after PSG's Layvin Kurzawa scored an own goal. Photo / AP
Barcelona's comeback attempt has been given a huge blow.

The Spanish side went into the second leg of the round of 16 clash against PSG down 4-0, needing a minor miracle to advance to the quarter-finals.

However the comeback looked on after the five-time Champions League winners took a 3-0 lead in the second leg early into the second half.

A Lionel Messi penalty closed the aggregate score to 4-3 after Luis Suarez and an Layvin Kurzawa own goal put Barcelona up 2-0 at halftime.

However Edinson Cavani scored on the hour mark to give PSG a two-goal buffer and the crucial away goal left Barelona needing three goals in the final 30 minutes to advance.

- NZ Herald

