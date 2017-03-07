Bayern completes Arsenal's Euro misery with another 5-1 win

LONDON (AP) " Bayern Munich completed Arsenal's Champions League humiliation on Tuesday by inflicting another 5-1 rout on the north London club, which collapsed to its heaviest loss at the Emirates Stadium after having captain Laurent Koscielny sent off.

A night that began with protests against manager Arsene Wenger ended with his side out of the competition in the round of 16 for the seventh consecutive season after the 10-2 aggregate loss.

The emphatic defeat in the first leg three weeks ago left Arsenal with an uphill task against the German champions, but Theo Walcott's 20th-minute goal gave the hosts a glimmer of hope.

After Walcott was denied a potential penalty, though, there was no way back for Arsenal after Bayern converted a spotkick of its own 10 minutes into the second half. Robert Lewandowski scored after being brought down by Koscielny, who was shown a red card.

The man advantage allowed Bayern to tear Arsenal apart with a clinical attacking masterclass. Arjen Robben netted after a poor clearance by goalkeeper David Ospina in the 68th minute, and Douglas Costa added another in the 78th before Arturo Vidal scored twice in the space of five minutes.

As Bayern marched into the quarterfinals for the sixth consecutive year, Arsenal cannot be certain it will even be back in the competition next season as it is currently out of the Premier League's top four. There's also uncertainty over the future, with Wenger out of contract at the end of the season.