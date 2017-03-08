7:25am Wed 8 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Orlando City's Kaka out 6 weeks with hamstring injury

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) " Orlando City will be without star Kaka for about six weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's season opener.

The team announced Monday that the attacking midfielder from Brazil suffered a grade 1-2 left hamstring strain. Kaka suffered the injury in the opening minutes of the Lions 1-0 win over New York City FC during the debut of Orlando City's new soccer stadium.

The 34-year-old Kaka will be replaced in the lineup by recently acquired Giles Barnes, who also stepped in for Kaka on Sunday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 08 Mar 2017 07:25:23 Processing Time: 398ms