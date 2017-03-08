Orlando City's Kaka out 6 weeks with hamstring injury

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) " Orlando City will be without star Kaka for about six weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's season opener.
The team announced Monday that the attacking midfielder from Brazil suffered a grade 1-2 left hamstring strain. Kaka suffered the injury in the opening minutes of the Lions 1-0 win over New York City FC during the debut of Orlando City's new soccer stadium.
The 34-year-old Kaka will be replaced in the lineup by recently acquired Giles Barnes, who also stepped in for Kaka on Sunday.
