Hannover fires top 2, hires former Schalke boss Horst Heldt

HANNOVER, Germany (AP) " German second-division side Hannover has fired its general sporting manager and sporting director to make way for former Schalke general manager Horst Heldt.

Hannover, which was relegated from the Bundesliga last season, says Martin Bader and sporting director Christian Moeckel have been let go "with immediate effect."

Supervisory board members decided "the club's sporting leadership needs to be changed" to secure its immediate top-flight return.

Heldt has been assigned both their duties as the club's new sporting director.

After two games without a win, Hannover slipped to third in the second division, good enough for a playoff but not automatic promotion. Eleven rounds remain.

Coach Daniel Stendel, who took over from Thomas Schaaf when the side was on the verge of relegation last April, remains in charge of the team.