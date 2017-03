Football: Wins for Spurs and Manchester City in English Premier League

Manchester City survived an early scare before goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane secured a 2-0 victory at bottom-placed Sunderland in the Premier League.

Jermain Defoe came close to giving the hosts a shock lead in the 20th minute when he drilled his shot against the post but Aguero opened the scoring from point-blank range in the 38th from David Silva's cross.

Silva also provided a defense-splitting through-ball early for Sane to get the second in the second half.

City is third - eight points behind leader Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur sit in second after a ninth successive home win, beating Everton 3-2 thanks to two goals from Harry Kane.

Kane is now out on his own on the scoring leaderboard with 19 goals, edging ahead of challenger Romelu Lukaku after the Everton striker could only manage one goal in their striking showdown at White Hart Lane.

Kane's first in the 20th minute was audacious but expertly executed, a strike unleashed from 30 yards (meters) that dipped past goalkeeper Joel Robles after he had skipped through Everton's soft midfield resistance.

"It's funny," Kane said. "Me, Christian (Eriksen) and Eric Dier were just having a few shots after training yesterday from about that distance.

"When it came about (in the game), I got a bit of space and I thought, 'It was a bit windy out there if I can just get a little wobble going.' And it managed to go in."

And it gave Kane and Dele Alli a chance to flaunt their well-rehearsed celebration, involving fleeting handshakes and taps to the chest.

Continued below.

Related Content Football: Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims Tyrone Mings 'jumped into my elbow' Football: Phoenix playoff hopes take hit after draw with Perth All Whites power rankings

The Englishmen are at the vanguard of Tottenham's quest for a first title since 1961, waiting in the wings for any Chelsea slip-ups to close their seven-point gap.

Kane's second goal 11 minutes into the second half owed as much to Everton's sloppiness as his own ability to seize on the opening. Robles rolled the ball out to the dithering Morgan Schneiderlin and it was intercepted by Alli as Moussa Dembele applied pressure. Alli threaded a pass through to Kane, who swept a shot low into the net for his 24th goal in all competitions this season.

The 23-year-old Kane is only four behind last season's goal haul with more than two months remaining, even after missing 10 games through injury earlier in the season.

"He feels fresh because he trains a lot," Pochettino said. "He makes a lot of double sessions, he's professional and he takes care of himself. To be fresh you need to work hard every day. If you sleep, eat and forget to train maybe you are like me - fat."

Pochettino was jovial, only because his players clung on to what should have been a comfortable victory. Entering the final 10 minutes, Lukaku finally had a shot on goal and became the first player to beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the league at White Hart Lane since December with a side-footed finished.

It was an unexpectedly nervy conclusion. Even after Alli deftly clipped Harry Winks' free kick into the net in the second minute of stoppage time, Everton immediately reduced the deficit again at the other end from a set-piece that Enner Valencia completed.

But Spurs held on to end a nine-game unbeaten run for seventh-placed Everton on a weekend when north London rival Arsenal fell six points behind Spurs by losing at Liverpool.

Kane's day, though, was tinged with disappointment. It says much about Kane's work ethic that not even contributing two goals was satisfactory, after missing out on a third hat trick in three domestic matches.

"I'll take the two," he said. "But I'm slightly disappointed I didn't get the match ball."

- AP