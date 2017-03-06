8:27am Mon 6 March
David Silva sets up 2 goals as Man City beats Sunderland 2-0

SUNDERLAND, England (AP) " Manchester City survived an early scare before goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane secured a 2-0 victory at bottom-placed Sunderland in the Premier League on Sunday.

Jermain Defoe came close to giving the hosts a shock lead in the 20th minute when he drilled his shot against the post but Aguero opened the scoring from point-blank range in the 38th from David Silva's cross.

Silva also provided a defense-splitting through-ball early for Sane to get the second in the second half.

City is third " eight points behind leader Chelsea.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

